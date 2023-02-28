How much snow fell in NYC and the Tri-State area

Snow totals across NYC, NY, NJ and CT from the winter storm on Feb. 27-28, 2023

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our first significant winter storm of the season produced a wide range of snow accumulations across the Tri-State area.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

CONNECTICUT

...Hartford County...

3 S Simsbury 5.0 in 0300 AM 02/28 Broadcast Media

Rocky Hill 4.2 in 0534 AM 02/28 Public

3 SSW West Hartford 1.5 in 1100 PM 02/27

1 NNE Berlin 1.0 in 1042 PM 02/27

Bristol 1.0 in 1043 PM 02/27

Granby 1.0 in 1050 PM 02/27

Windsor 1.0 in 1040 PM 02/27

Windsor Locks 1.0 in 1009 PM 02/27 ASOS

1 SSW Manchester 0.8 in 1045 PM 02/27

3 SE East Windsor 0.5 in 1050 PM 02/27

...Tolland County...

5 E Rockville 6.5 in 0521 AM 02/28 Trained Spotter

Stafford Springs 6.0 in 0510 AM 02/28 Trained Spotter

4 WNW Coventry 5.5 in 0227 AM 02/28

Staffordville 2.4 in 1103 PM 02/27

1 NW Andover 1.0 in 1036 PM 02/27

...Windham County...

3 WNW Sterling 3.0 in 1215 AM 02/28

Danielson 2.0 in 1200 AM 02/28

NEW JERSEY

...Hunterdon County...

High Bridge 2.8 in 1030 PM 02/27 Public

2 SSE Stanton 1.3 in 0920 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

1 SW Three Bridges 1.3 in 0910 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

Flemington 1.2 in 0920 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

...Mercer County...

Trenton Mercer Airport 1.0 in 0900 PM 02/27 ASOS

Hamilton Square 0.6 in 0945 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

...Middlesex County...

Hopelawn 2.1 in 0100 AM 02/28 Trained Spotter

Metuchen 1.9 in 1010 PM 02/27 Public

North Brunswick 1.4 in 1015 PM 02/27 Public

South River 0.8 in 1030 PM 02/27 Public

...Monmouth County...

Freehold 0.6 in 1010 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

Freehold Twp 0.2 in 1030 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

...Morris County...

Boonton 2.0 in 1245 AM 02/28 Broadcast Media

Chatham 2.0 in 1220 AM 02/28 Public

Randolph 1.0 in 0915 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

...Somerset County...

Neshanic Station 2.0 in 1120 PM 02/27 Public

Warren 2.0 in 0930 PM 02/27 Public

2 N Bridgewater 1.5 in 1100 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

1 NNE Belle Mead 1.3 in 1000 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

...Sussex County...

4 WSW Wantage Twp 4.3 in 1245 AM 02/28 Trained Spotter

Sparta 2.0 in 0945 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

Wantage Twp 1.5 in 0900 PM 02/27 Public

...Warren County...

Blairstown 2.5 in 1120 PM 02/27 Cocorahs

Stewartsville 2.2 in 1000 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter

NEW YORK

No updates available

