How much snow fell in NYC and the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our first significant winter storm of the season produced a wide range of snow accumulations across the Tri-State area.
Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:
CONNECTICUT
...Hartford County...
3 S Simsbury 5.0 in 0300 AM 02/28 Broadcast Media
Rocky Hill 4.2 in 0534 AM 02/28 Public
3 SSW West Hartford 1.5 in 1100 PM 02/27
1 NNE Berlin 1.0 in 1042 PM 02/27
Bristol 1.0 in 1043 PM 02/27
Granby 1.0 in 1050 PM 02/27
Windsor 1.0 in 1040 PM 02/27
Windsor Locks 1.0 in 1009 PM 02/27 ASOS
1 SSW Manchester 0.8 in 1045 PM 02/27
3 SE East Windsor 0.5 in 1050 PM 02/27
...Tolland County...
5 E Rockville 6.5 in 0521 AM 02/28 Trained Spotter
Stafford Springs 6.0 in 0510 AM 02/28 Trained Spotter
4 WNW Coventry 5.5 in 0227 AM 02/28
Staffordville 2.4 in 1103 PM 02/27
1 NW Andover 1.0 in 1036 PM 02/27
...Windham County...
3 WNW Sterling 3.0 in 1215 AM 02/28
Danielson 2.0 in 1200 AM 02/28
NEW JERSEY
...Hunterdon County...
High Bridge 2.8 in 1030 PM 02/27 Public
2 SSE Stanton 1.3 in 0920 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
1 SW Three Bridges 1.3 in 0910 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
Flemington 1.2 in 0920 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
...Mercer County...
Trenton Mercer Airport 1.0 in 0900 PM 02/27 ASOS
Hamilton Square 0.6 in 0945 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
Hopelawn 2.1 in 0100 AM 02/28 Trained Spotter
Metuchen 1.9 in 1010 PM 02/27 Public
North Brunswick 1.4 in 1015 PM 02/27 Public
South River 0.8 in 1030 PM 02/27 Public
...Monmouth County...
Freehold 0.6 in 1010 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
Freehold Twp 0.2 in 1030 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
...Morris County...
Boonton 2.0 in 1245 AM 02/28 Broadcast Media
Chatham 2.0 in 1220 AM 02/28 Public
Randolph 1.0 in 0915 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
...Somerset County...
Neshanic Station 2.0 in 1120 PM 02/27 Public
Warren 2.0 in 0930 PM 02/27 Public
2 N Bridgewater 1.5 in 1100 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
1 NNE Belle Mead 1.3 in 1000 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
...Sussex County...
4 WSW Wantage Twp 4.3 in 1245 AM 02/28 Trained Spotter
Sparta 2.0 in 0945 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
Wantage Twp 1.5 in 0900 PM 02/27 Public
...Warren County...
Blairstown 2.5 in 1120 PM 02/27 Cocorahs
Stewartsville 2.2 in 1000 PM 02/27 Trained Spotter
NEW YORK
No updates available
