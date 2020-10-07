Coronavirus News: Howell closes 16 town parks due to COVID-19 uptick

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Howell, in Monmouth County, announced it is closing its 16 town parks citing an uptick in coronavirus case.Victor Cook, the Officer of Emergency Management Coordinator, said in a memo,"This is due to the recent uptick in COVID cases combined with the large number of complaints being received that the parks are filled to capacity, with users not social distancing and with most individuals not adhering to the Executive Order 107 and not wearing mask."Any person found not adhering to this closing, could face a fine.The closures will remain in effect until further notice.