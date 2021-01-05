stimulus funds

H&R Block customers frustrated over problems getting stimulus money

By Diane Wilson
While the IRS is sending out the second round of stimulus payments, many people are reporting problems with the money being deposited into a bank account that is not associated with them.

The problem is discovered when you go to Get My Payment on the IRS' website to track the status of your stimulus money.

"The IRS is depositing money in wrong accounts that were not used for the 1st check. I'm not sure what the payment #2 account number is," said a viewer of our sister station WTVD-TV who experienced the problem.


And he's not alone.

RELATED: Stimulus check problems: What to do if IRS 'Get My Payment' portal shows error, address changed in 2020

Many people are experiencing the same problem.

They don't recognize the account the second stimulus money went to. The majority of people say they used H&R Block to file their 2019 taxes.

H&R Block posted about the issue on their Facebook page on Monday.

"The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don't recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm. But don't worry - we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day," the statement from H&R Block said.


However, some people said they did not get their stimulus money on Monday.

One viewer wrote, "The Get My Payment shows it's going to my Emerald card and should've been on there as of yesterday yet my account is still empty."

Another asked, "What do you do when they send the money to the wrong bank account? The first stimulus they sent to my correct account and I have not made any changes. When I checked the website it had it scheduled for deposit today but to an account that I never had. I don't know how it could have been mixed up."

H&R Block issued the following statement on Tuesday:
H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers' bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn't recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter.
