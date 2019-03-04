HUD executive Lynne Patton moves into Queens NYCHA complex

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Housing and Urban Development executive Lynne Patton heads to Queens Monday as she continues her four-week stay in NYCHA complexes around the city.

Patton will move into the Queensbridge Houses, the largest public housing development in the United States.

She'll stay there for the week.

Patton has already spent a week in NYCHA complexes in Manhattan and the Bronx.

She has been meeting with residents to discuss their housing issues and ongoing problems plaguing the city's housing agency.

Patton is the Region II Regional Administrator, overseeing New York and New Jersey.

Her mission is to monitor firsthand the issues plaguing public housing in New York City. She says the government gives NYCHA $30 million each week to keep things up and running, and she wants to know what's going on.

There have been high-profile issues with heat, lead paint, leaks, mold, mildew, a lack of repairs, and appliances that just don't work, and many tenants are fed up and are hoping Patton's visit leads to change.

