2 bodies found just hours apart in Hudson River near Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police made a gruesome discovery Saturday morning after finding two bodies in the Hudson River.
Authorities say they responded to the Hudson River near the end of Morris Canal Park in Jersey City around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a female in the water, where they discovered the victim.
A 22-year-old woman from Manhattan was pronounced deceased at the scene.
And just before 1 p.m., Jersey City Police say they received another call of a second body found in the Morris Canal, approximately 50 feet from the first victim. The victim, later identified as Umair Saleh, 23, of Edison, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause and manner of death of both victims is pending.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the deaths.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.
