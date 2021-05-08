Hudson Yards street vendors rally, claim they are being harassed by NYPD

The 'Street Vendor Project' says police issued several tickets with potential fines of up to $400, wrongfully alleging their spots were unlawful.
The NYPD says that officers gave repeated warnings to the vendors to stop blocking a pedestrian walkway, then issued four summonses after those warnings went unanswered.
RELATED | Long Island artist creates realistic 'Mandalorian' costume from scratch
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip