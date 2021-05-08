Society

Hudson Yards street vendors rally, claim they are being harassed by NYPD

By Eyewitness News
Hudson Yards street vendors rally, claim they're being harassed by NYPD

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A group of street vendors rallied on Friday at Hudson Yards, claiming they are being harassed by the NYPD and Hudson Yards management.

The 'Street Vendor Project' says police issued several tickets with potential fines of up to $400, wrongfully alleging their spots were unlawful.



The NYPD says that officers gave repeated warnings to the vendors to stop blocking a pedestrian walkway, then issued four summonses after those warnings went unanswered.

