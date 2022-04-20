Broadway stars Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster celebrate 'God's Love We Deliver' 30 millionth meal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11766122" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks to Dr. Jay Varma about the Florida judge who overturned the CDC's federal mask mandate for public transit. "This is a real challenge," Varma said.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster marked a milestone food delivery Wednesday for non-profit God's Love We Deliver's 30 millionth meal.God's Love We Deliver is behind New York City's nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.Volunteers and staff celebrated the monumental meal in the kitchen, accompanied by Jackman and Foster, who were there to commemorate the extraordinary milestone.The organization, which was founded during the AIDS crisis in 1985, now serves clientele with more than 200 diagnoses and has been an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.Last year, the organization cooked and delivered more than 2.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 seriously ill New Yorkers and their families.Its staff and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to meet the ever-growing demand for its services.Jackman and Foster volunteered in the kitchen and on the assembly line for the preparation.