Society

Broadway stars Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster celebrate 'God's Love We Deliver' 30 millionth meal

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster marked a milestone food delivery Wednesday for non-profit God's Love We Deliver's 30 millionth meal.

God's Love We Deliver is behind New York City's nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

Volunteers and staff celebrated the monumental meal in the kitchen, accompanied by Jackman and Foster, who were there to commemorate the extraordinary milestone.

The organization, which was founded during the AIDS crisis in 1985, now serves clientele with more than 200 diagnoses and has been an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the organization cooked and delivered more than 2.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 seriously ill New Yorkers and their families.

Its staff and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to meet the ever-growing demand for its services.

Jackman and Foster volunteered in the kitchen and on the assembly line for the preparation.

ALSO READ | How local mass transit agencies are responding over mask mandate ruling
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks to Dr. Jay Varma about the Florida judge who overturned the CDC's federal mask mandate for public transit. "This is a real challenge," Varma said.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citysutton fosterfood drivebroadwaydonationshugh jackmannon profit
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police want to talk to man in NYC duffel bag murder mystery
Subway service disrupted on 3 line after 2 people found dead on tracks
Long Island doctor, NJ postal worker charged in national COVID scheme
NJ woman groped by intruder who got naked, attacked her in shower
NYC trash bin pilot program aims to curb garbage piles on streets
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
Video shows 2 men wildly shoot at each other on Queens street
Show More
12-year-old boy killed in parked car in NYC laid to rest
Child rape suspect arrested after fight with 2 officers at shelter
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
How local agencies are sorting out mask confusion
Lawyer: Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show
More TOP STORIES News