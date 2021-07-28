lollapalooza

How to watch livestream of Lollapalooza 2021 on Hulu

Hulu's Lollapalooza livestream will start at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT each day of the festival
EMBED <>More Videos

Hulu signs on as exclusive streaming partner for Lollapalooza 2021

CHICAGO -- Even if you can't make it to this year's Lollapalooza music festival, you can still enjoy four days of live music by streaming the festival on Hulu.

Hulu, which signed on this year as the festival's exclusive streaming partner, will offer a livestream of the show from Chicago's Grant Park that will run 1 pm - 10 pm CT each day from July 29 through Aug. 1.

Headliners Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters are among the acts currently scheduled to be streamed on Hulu. Click here to see the full streaming lineup.

The livestream, which marks Hulu's first exclusive live event, is available at no additional cost to anybody with a Hulu, Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV subscription. New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for a free trial to start streaming today.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolive musichululollapaloozaotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LOLLAPALOOZA
Lollapalooza unveils lineup after festival announces return
You can catch Lollapalooza concerts for free this year
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
TOP STORIES
NY adds hospital mandate, Cuomo wants 'everyone back in the office'
Long Island town closes beaches after shark spotted
Video: Baby rescued from hot car while caretaker reportedly gambling
New Pfizer data suggests 3rd vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection
CDC shift: NJ recommends indoor masking, NY guidance to come
11-year-old girl dragged into alley, assaulted and robbed in NYC
Parts of NY, NJ have 'substantial' risk of COVID transmission: CDC
Show More
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set
Woman wanted in disturbing anti-Asian spitting attack in NYC
AccuWeather: Spotty storms, cooler
Arrest made in July 4 party shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
More TOP STORIES News