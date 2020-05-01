Human remains discovered in freezer in Manhattan apartment

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SUGAR HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after human remains were discovered inside a freezer in Upper Manhattan.

Police say a woman died in the apartment at 3647 Broadway on April 15.

When her son arrived to clean up the apartment Thursday, he found a large freezer that was sealed with duct-tape and human remains were discovered inside.

Investigators are looking into whether the woman found in the freezer is the grandmother of the son, police sources say.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar hillmanhattannew york cityhuman remains foundnew york city newsdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antibody testing: What to know about urgent cares offering tests
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Connecticut plans to start re-opening strategy May 20
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
Broadway star sings from apartment window for neighbors
NYC to distribute free face coverings at parks
NJ Transit employees get access to COVID-19 testing
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Leftover showers Friday
New Jersey COVID-19 death toll hits new high
NYPD breaks up gatherings for violations of social distancing
Subway service to halt overnight for cleaning
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
More TOP STORIES News