Human remains discovered in freezer in Manhattan apartment

SUGAR HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after human remains were discovered inside a freezer in Upper Manhattan.Police say a woman died in the apartment at 3647 Broadway on April 15.When her son arrived to clean up the apartment Thursday, he found a large freezer that was sealed with duct-tape and human remains were discovered inside.Investigators are looking into whether the woman found in the freezer is the grandmother of the son, police sources say.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.----------