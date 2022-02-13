Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, NY AG Letitia James announce support for human trafficking bills

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced their support Sunday for a pair of bipartisan bills.
The bills would help identify and rescue victims, support them in recovery and make it easier to collect data on trafficking.
There were nearly 11,000 human trafficking cases reported in the U.S in 2020.
New York state ranked number four in the nation for human trafficking cases.
The bills were announced days after a New York City couple was arraigned for forcing girls into a prostitution ring, some of which were in the wife's care as foster children.
