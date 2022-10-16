Humpback whale makes surprise appearance during New Jersey fishing trip

A humpback whale made a surprise appearance during a father and son fishing trip in New Jersey.

Zack Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna in the ocean off Belmar Wednesday when the massive whale breached the surface and then crashed back into the water right next to them.

The whale actually tapped their boat.

Thankfully, Zack and his dad were not hurt.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey shore in recent years.

