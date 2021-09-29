Suffolk County school district faces bus shortage after company cancels contract

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11058699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A district in Suffolk County is now scrambling after their school bus company abruptly canceled their contract.This is a race against time for school officials. They only received a 36-hour notice saying that dozens of routes will no longer be covered by the contracted school bus company.Huntington Coach Company is dropping 42 morning routes and 34 afternoon routes on Thursday, and then on Friday, October 8, the company will abandon all existing contracts.But why? The company officials are blaming this on the national driver shortage and furthermore say new COVID testing and vaccination requirements are causing drivers to walk off the job rather than comply.This only impacts the Huntington Union Free School District, not neighboring districts. And school district leaders are working to find other means of transportation for their students in eight schools within the district and children who are transported to private schools.The district is all in-person learning and don't want to revert back to remote learning. Right now, they are working on transportation options."We are actively pursuing what alternatives exists -- there are limits because of the shortage that is a national phenomenon, but our current transportation provider has made arrangements to do some doubling back to make sure our children get to school. All the routes that are listed but many are going to be delayed on both a.m. and p.m.," Huntington School District Superintendent Jim Polansky said.School leaders are also looking into legal action against the Huntington Coach Bus Company for abruptly dropping the service, but their immediate focus is to continue to provide students transportation to and from school, so learning is not disrupted.----------