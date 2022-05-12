Weather

FDNY holds Category 4 hurricane drill on Fire Island

By
EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY holds Category 4 hurricane drill on Fire Island

FIRE ISLAND (WABC) -- Members of the FDNY's Special Operations Command Task Force held a Category 4 hurricane drill on Fire Island Thursday.

They simulated what they would do if the roadway into Fire Island from Robert Moses was flooded with water, how they would search local homes and how they would use canines to search for injured or missing people.

This FDNY task force is called in all over the country to assist after natural disasters.



"As we've seen with previous events that you'll have a hurricane or some other type of disaster and it overwhelms the resources of the local agency," FDNY Chief John Esposito said.

During the drill, they also simulated a mass injury response. Volunteers pretended to have injuries consistent with having been in a hurricane, like broken bones and cuts. They also simulated a MedEvac scenario.
Although only a few hundred people live on Fire Island year-round, the population swells during the summer, which also happens to be hurricane season, so drills like this one are important.

"I think it's great that they're going to know what they're doing and we're going to know what we're doing," Fire Island resident Jacquie Jones said of Thursday's drill.

Suffolk County response teams will perform a similar drill this weekend.

ALSO READ | Missing puppy rescued after running through Holland Tunnel
EMBED More News Videos

An adventurous puppy was rescued after it was seen running through the Holland Tunnel on Sunday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfire islandlong island newsweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers
Convicted sex offender charged in Bronx elevator rape
15-year-old girl fatally shot in head, 4 others wounded in NJ
75 NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
6 emaciated kittens found abandoned in NJ alley
AccuWeather: Showers and drizzle
Largest indoor climbing space in NYC set to open with free weekend
Show More
15-year-old charged in shooting outside Queens school
Tamron Hall celebrates 500th episode of daytime talk show
Las Vegas hotel gives $5K bonuses to all employees
Man working on pickup truck struck, killed outside Long Island home
Woman mauled by bear while checking her mail
More TOP STORIES News