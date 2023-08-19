Extra Time: Hurricane Hilary takes aim at west coast

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the potentially historic weather on the west coast.

Hurricane Hilary, which is churning in the Pacific, is taking aim at Mexico before it's expected to hit southern California as a tropical storm.

It comes as extreme weather is also affecting residents in Canada. Thousands evacuated with hundreds of wildfires continuing to burn.

ABC's Reena Roy has the latest.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

Two hikers found safe after going missing in the Catskills

Two lost hikers with special needs were located Friday after going missing in the Catskills. The two were separated from their hiking group on Thursday afternoon, which prompted an extensive search through the mountain terrain of Sam's Point and Ice Cave Mountain. One of the hikers is 18 and the other is in his 20s.

Officials eyeing former prison facility as a possible asylum shelter

City and state officials are at odds in regards to housing the growing wave of migrants coming into New York City. Both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have suggested several locations, including a federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein was once held. The notorious Metropolitan Correctional Center, which closed in 2021 following the suicide death of Epstein, was suggested as a possible location in an August 9th letter to the state.

MTA subway, bus fare hikes begin this weekend

Get ready to pay more if you plan to take the subway or bus in New York City. Subway and bus fares will increase from $2.75 to $2.90 on Sunday, August 20. It is the first fare hike since 2019 and the first increase in the base subway and bus fare since 2015. NYC Transit, LIRR and Metro-North Railroad fares will go up 4%. On August 6, tolls on nine MTA bridges and tunnels went up an average of 5.5% and as much as 10% for those who don't have E-Z Pass.

