The new statewide Hurricane Evacuation Study will help local governments, especially in coastal areas, prepare for the impact of future tropical storms.

New Hurricane Evacuation Study announced for New York to improve storm response

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are new efforts to improve New York's response to hurricanes.

The new statewide Hurricane Evacuation Study will help local governments, especially in coastal areas, prepare for the impact of future tropical storms.

The last update to the hurricane evacuation study was in 2009, before some of our most devastating storms like Sandy, Irene, Lee, and Ida.

Jackie Bray, Commissioner, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will be joined by officials from FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Local emergency management partners from the New York City Office of Emergency Management, Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, and Nassau County's Office of Emergency Management will also attend as Bray announces the start of a new statewide Hurricane Evacuation Study, funded by the National Hurricane Program.

The last update to the hurricane evacuation study was in 2009, before some of our most devastating storms like Sandy, Irene, Lee, and Ida.

ALSO READ | Family still hurting amid NYPD detective's death 33 years after botched robbery

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.