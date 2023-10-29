Car manufacturer offers free anti-theft software at Queens event

Hyundai is hosting an event in Queens, giving out free anti-theft software.

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- Hyundai is hosting an event in Queens, giving out free anti-theft software.

A viral TikTok challenge has sparked concern over the weaknesses in security software for Hyundai vehicles.

Videos show how thieves can easily start and steal the cars, which has led to thousands of Hyundai vehicles being stolen.

Officials say the software issues affect Hyundai models that were made between 2011 and 2022.

That is why Hyundai is teaming up with Lincoln Tech and the Greater New York Automobile Dealers' Association to offer a free software update.

Authorities say each free software update takes 15 to 20 minutes .

The event in Whitestone is in its second day Sunday and is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

