  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
8 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

State police are investigating after a car crashed into a ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey and caught fire.

TEWKSBURY, N.J. (WABC) -- State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 78 in New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 was up over the scene Friday morning near exit 24 in Tewksbury.

John Del Giorno reports that it appears the driver of a car lost control while entering the eastbound lanes from the on-ramp.

The car apparently crossed all of the lanes of traffic and the median before crashing into a ravine and catching fire.

Video of the scene showed state police officers investigating the area around a burned-out vehicle.

Following the crash, the interstate was shut down in both directions.

ALSO READ | Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.