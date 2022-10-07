Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire

State police are investigating after a car crashed into a ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey and caught fire.

TEWKSBURY, N.J. (WABC) -- State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 78 in New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 was up over the scene Friday morning near exit 24 in Tewksbury.

John Del Giorno reports that it appears the driver of a car lost control while entering the eastbound lanes from the on-ramp.

The car apparently crossed all of the lanes of traffic and the median before crashing into a ravine and catching fire.

Video of the scene showed state police officers investigating the area around a burned-out vehicle.

Following the crash, the interstate was shut down in both directions.

ALSO READ | Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip