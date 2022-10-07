Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire

TEWKSBURY, N.J. (WABC) -- State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 78 in New Jersey.
Newscopter 7 was up over the scene Friday morning near exit 24 in Tewksbury.
John Del Giorno reports that it appears the driver of a car lost control while entering the eastbound lanes from the on-ramp.
The car apparently crossed all of the lanes of traffic and the median before crashing into a ravine and catching fire.
Video of the scene showed state police officers investigating the area around a burned-out vehicle.
Following the crash, the interstate was shut down in both directions.
