Long Island teacher beats COVID-19 after 5 days in the hospital

SOUTH JAMESPORT, New York (WABC) -- When Georgette Keller had to sign to give her consent to possibly be put on a ventilator and eventually end up in a coma, that's when she thought her life was coming to end.Miller, a beloved teacher in the Riverhead school district had fevers for over two weeks that spiked up to 103 degrees before her doctor sent her to the hospital for a second time due to the coronavirus."When I was going back to see my doctor in the office, my blood pressure was only 80 over 40, my breathing was very shallow," said Keller. "I was extremely weak. My doctor then sent me to the hospital in an ambulance."Miller was sent to the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She had a chest X-ray that showed complete pneumonia, it was then decided that Miller was going to immediately start with Plaquenil."The next couple of days were really rough with retching and throwing up and all kinds of nastiness," said Keller. "I didn't think I was going to make it, then my fever finally broke and after two weeks of these fevers I could probably say I'd be glad if I never have to take Tylenol again."After being in the hospital for six days, Keller was able to be picked up by her husband with her dog by her side and return home.She plans to donate her plasma and encourages others to do the same to stop the spread of the coronavirus."You don't realize how devastating COVID-19 really is," said Miller's daughter Grace. "Until someone you are close to is affected by it."