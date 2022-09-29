Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after swamping Florida

Ian could be at near-hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina Friday for a second U.S. landfall.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a strong Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes.

After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Landfall was near Cayo Costa, an island off the coast of Fort Myers. The storm was approaching Category 5 strength as it headed toward the coast.

Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds of 65 mph on Thursday.

Projected path and spaghetti model

The storm is near Florida's east coast and is moving back over water near Kennedy Space Center later in the day.

Ian is expected to re-intensify over the Atlantic and could be at near-hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday for a second U.S. landfall.

Weather alerts due to Ian now extend across four states, from Florida to North Carolina.

Extreme wind

Sustained winds could exceed 115 mph in some parts. As Ian moves north, tropical storm force winds could reach coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Tropical storm watches have been issued for Savannah and near Charleston.

Record flooding

Record flooding from torrential rains is also possible inland. The highest rain totals are expected in central and northeast Florida, where up to 18 inches of rain is forecast, with up to 30 inches possible in some areas.

A flash flood emergency was declared in areas north of Orlando as the region was hit by about a foot of rain, the National Weather Service said.

Overall, a large swath of the Florida Peninsula and up along the coast to South Carolina is forecast to get more than half a foot of rain through the upcoming weekend.

Storm surges

Life-threatening storm surge is possible, with up to 18 feet forecast along Florida's southwest coast, from Englewood to Bonita Beach. Fort Myers could see up to 16 feet of storm surge, and Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee could see up to 12 feet. Storm surge warnings are in effect for a large portion of the west coast of Florida, from Cedar Key to the southwest corner of the state.

Tornado watch

Tornadoes are possible as Ian moves north through Florida. At least three were reported in south Florida Tuesday night as the storm approached. A tornado watch remained in effect for east-central Florida Wednesday evening.

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.