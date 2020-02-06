ICE agent shoots man in face in Gravesend, Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a man in the face in Brooklyn.It happened on 12th Street in the Gravesend section just before 8:15 a.m. Thursday.The on-duty ICE agent fired his weapon while trying to serve a deportation order.As the officers attempted to detain a person, they apparently got into a scuffle with another family member.The agent fired his gun, hitting a 26-year-old man in the face. There are conflicting reports that a second person also suffered a gunshot wound, but family members say only one person was shot.He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Maimonides Hopsital.There was no NYPD involvement in the shooting.ICE agents contacted the NYPD and there is an investigation underway.The man that was set to be detained was arrested several days ago for possession of a forged Connecticut license plate.He has a prior domestic violence history, but no arrests since 2016.----------