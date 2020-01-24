Man rescued after falling through ice at New Jersey reservoir

RINGWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man was rescued after falling through the ice on a reservoir in New Jersey Friday afternoon.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood, where a man fell after venturing out about 100 feet onto the ice.
Rescue crews ventured out onto the water and pulled the victim to safety.
The extent of the man's injuries are unknown.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital.
Earlier this week, two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in separate incidents in Carteret and East Brunswick.
