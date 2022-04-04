Arts & Entertainment

iHeartDance NYC announces one night only dance evening to raise money for Ukraine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY, New York (WABC) -- iHeartDance NYC is hosting a one-night-only benefit performance to raise humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine, on April 9 at 7 p.m. at the Florence Gould Hall Theater.

The night will bring together stars from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Ballroom, Broadway, and abroad while welcoming notable guest speakers to stand in solidarity against the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.

iHeartDance NYC was founded by dance activists Melissa Gerstein and Kimberly Giannelli and was originally created as an initiative to support artists and kickstart live performances in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last year, the pair has produced 17 sold-out performances, employed over 200 dancers and choreographers, raised significant funds, and welcomed live and virtual audiences across five countries.

With COVID-19 cases declining and theaters reopened, the pair have continued their mission to use dance as a vehicle to make a significant impact in the community locally and globally.

"We are simply heartbroken and feel helpless while watching the millions of refugees leaving their homes behind and the bravery of those who are risking their lives in the name of freedom," Gerstein and Giannelli said in a joint statement. "This evening of dance brings Ukrainian artists to the stage to tell their own stories, many who have not heard from their loved ones in several days, and other members of the dance community who stand behind them with love and support."

Tickets to the iHeartDance NYC benefit performance are $150 and $300 (includes premium seating and post-performance meet and greet) and are available on Ticketmaster.

