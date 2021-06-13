$8,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized, 4 arrested in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

4 people arrested, $8,400 in illegal fireworks seized by FDNY marshals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four people were arrested and more than $8,000 worth of illegal fireworks were seized, fire marshals from the FDNY announced.

Three men and a woman were taken into custody, while a huge collection of high-powered fireworks were taken from a van.


The bust comes just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that the city will take a harder stance after thousands of complaints from New Yorkers last summer.

There were only 200 firework complaints by this time last year, but in 2021, there are already 1,544.

April 2021 saw more complaints than the entire first five months of 2020 combined, but incidents exploded in June of 2020 with nearly 30,000 complaints.

July had nearly 18,000.

So far, there've been 2,062 complaints in June.

Here are the top 10 neighborhoods for complaints this year:

10032 Washington Heights
11216 Bedford/ Crown Heights
10468 Kings Bridge Heights
10040 Fort George
11226 Flatbush
10030 Strivers's Row, Harlem
11372 Jackson Heights
11377 Woodside
10453 Morris Heights, Bronx
10034 Inwood
10465 Throgs Neck


On Sunday, New York City Sheriff's deputies announced two more arrests.


RELATED Macy's 4th of July fireworks display to light up New York City again
EMBED More News Videos

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are returning this year after a modified version due to the coronavirus pandemic last summer.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityarrestfdnyfireworks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News