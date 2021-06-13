$8,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized, 4 arrested in New York City

Three men and a woman were taken into custody, while a huge collection of high-powered fireworks were taken from a van.
FDNY Fire Marshals from the #NYCFireworksTaskForce today arrested Elvis Diaz (26), Kevin Jimenez (23), Bryan Lopez-Arias (24), and Wendy Lopez-Arias (28), for possession of approximately $8,400 worth of illegal fireworks. pic.twitter.com/hJlkSXyR6I— FDNY (@FDNY) June 12, 2021
The bust comes just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that the city will take a harder stance after thousands of complaints from New Yorkers last summer.
There were only 200 firework complaints by this time last year, but in 2021, there are already 1,544.
April 2021 saw more complaints than the entire first five months of 2020 combined, but incidents exploded in June of 2020 with nearly 30,000 complaints.
July had nearly 18,000.
So far, there've been 2,062 complaints in June.
Here are the top 10 neighborhoods for complaints this year:
10032 Washington Heights
11216 Bedford/ Crown Heights
10468 Kings Bridge Heights
10040 Fort George
11226 Flatbush
10030 Strivers's Row, Harlem
11372 Jackson Heights
11377 Woodside
10453 Morris Heights, Bronx
10034 Inwood
10465 Throgs Neck
On Sunday, New York City Sheriff's deputies announced two more arrests.
6/13/2021: Deputy Sheriffs on #NYCFireworksTaskForce @NYPDDCPI @FDNY made 2 more arrests and confiscated an illegal firework shipment before they could be used or sold in NYC. pic.twitter.com/SUpzGB12Yk— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) June 13, 2021
