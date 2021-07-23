Immigrant essential workers rally in Manhattan for pathway to citizenship

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Immigrant essential workers rallied at Columbus Park in Lower Manhattan Friday.It's part of a nationwide day of action to demand a pathway to citizenship be included in the infrastructure package.Supporters say that essential workers are critical to the infrastructure that kept America open and running through a pandemic.Last week, the national movement scored a crucial victory when Congressional Democrats announced that their infrastructure package would include a pathway to citizenship.But the stakes were heightened when Judge Hanen ruled on Friday to strike down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.As Washington continues to debate an infrastructure package, Democrats are trying to hold the line and gain support to maintain the inclusion of a pathway to citizenship for immigrant essential workers.Organizations in attendance at the rally included, New York Immigration Coalition, Make the Road New York, Center for Popular Democracy, and FIRM Action.Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Assemblymember Catalina Cruz, Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, and Council Member Carlos Menchaca also attended to show their support.The series of actions around the country consist of community-led efforts, made up of in-person events, in New York City, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and several other cities.----------