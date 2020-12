Indeed.com and WABC-TV Partner for job fair town hall

EMBED >More News Videos Join Nina Pineda and experts with Indeed for part 2 of ABC7's town hall on how to land a job during the pandemic.

NEW YORK -- ABC7NY and Indeed held a Job Fair Town Hall on how to land your next job during the pandemic.Host Nina Pineda talked to experts on unemployment rates due to the impacts of COVID-19 and how the job market has changed. Experts also touched upon perfecting your resume, how to succeeded in a virtual interview and networking in your field.The guests included:Registration is still open for a virtual job fair . If you're looking for a job, this event is a great opportunity.WABC is partnering with Indeed to bring you a Virtual Hiring Tour that runs Oct. 20-23.to receive tips from experts on how to land a job during the pandemic. Participants have the chance for one-on-one interviews with top companies across the Tri-State that are looking to hire.This year has posed incredible challenges for people across the country with millions of Americans filing for unemployment and businesses closing their doors for good. Don't miss out on your chance to get back into the job market and register for this event now.Indeed is the #1 job site in the world, with over 250 million unique visitors every month. Indeed strives to put job seekers first, giving them free access to search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Every day, Ineed connects millions of people to new opportunities.Here are resources from Indeed on:Because many companies still need to make hiring decisions during this time, phone and video interviews are becoming a widespread solution. Review the best ways to be successful during your next virtual interview.It's a good idea to familiarize yourself with all the variables of video inteview, so you can be prepared. Walk through the types of video interviews, what you should wear, and helpful tips on body language and eye contact.Success at a virtual hiring event is about preparing beforehand, arriving on time, looking your best, and leaving the hiring staff with a great impression. Prepare yourself for success at your next virtual hiring event.Optimize your audio and video experience in virtual meetings and interviews with the right equipment. Included are common technical issues you might experience to make the best impression in any professional virtual meeting.