American Indian College Fund hosts dinner to raise money for Native American students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5303702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> OCEARCH has tagged hundreds of sharks and other animals and displays their location in real time on an interactive map.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Can you imagine a world without chocolate, avocados, walnuts, or pineapple?These are all foods we probably take for granted, but are native to the western hemisphere that were virtually unknown outside Indigenous cultures before the 15th century.The American Indian College Fund introduced New Yorkers to Indigenous cuisine at its New York City EATTS event Tuesday evening.Several Indigenous celebrity chefs, like Chef Pyet Despain and Crystal Wahpepah, cooked meals at The Lighthouse at Pier 60 in Chelsea Pier.Each dish featured several key ingredients that are native to the area and seasonal.Dinners also learned about how food sovereignty helps ensure the survival of nutritious food during climate change.Proceeds from the dinner went towards the College fund which provides Native American students with scholarships and other educational support.----------