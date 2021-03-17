coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Indoor fitness classes to resume, curfews lifted for some businesses

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, a flurry of COVID restrictions that will be lifted in New York.

The governor said effective March 22, the final five yellow zone restrictions will be lifted and that all clusters will be lifted.

Those remaining clusters included East Bronx, West Bronx, Manhattan, Newburgh, New Windsor and Queens, Kew Gardens/Forest Hills.

In addition, the governor announced that indoor fitness classes, primarily in New York City, will reopen on March 22 -- with restrictions.

They will be subject to the same safety protocols that have been in place all across the state including, 33% capacity limits, masks, social distancing and equipment cleaning.

Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions. Local health departments will also inspect before or within 2 weeks of the fitness center opening to ensure compliance.

Also, on April 5, 11 p.m. curfews in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers will all be lifted.
"New York is moving forward with reopening our economy and looking forward to a post-COVID world," Governor Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that defeats this invisible enemy and we are getting more shots in arms than ever before."



However, Cuomo says curfew for food and beverage establishments, and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect for the time being.

He says they are evaluating both now, and we will have an announcement on them in April.

