Child found abandoned in Pelham Gardens, woman in custody

A woman is in custody after allegedly abandoning her baby in Pelham Gardens.

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman is in custody after an infant was left abandoned in the Pelham Gardens section of the Bronx early Friday morning.

Authorities say Jawana Sallie, 41, is the mother of the infant, who was left in a stroller near the intersection of Eastchester Road and Mace Avenue around 5:50 a.m.

A passerby saw what happened and stayed with the young girl, who appeared to be several months old, until police arrived.

The child was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where she appears to be in good health.

Sallie was located about 10 minutes from the scene and was later charged with endangering the welfare of the child.

Officers say she appeared to be under the influence.

