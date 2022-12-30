Father charged with 4-month-old's death in Brooklyn, likely caused by Shaken Baby Syndrome: Police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have charged a Brooklyn father for the recent death of his four-month-old son.

Officials say the infant died on Monday. The infant's father, 25-year-old Donnie Reuben, told detectives that the baby fell.

The baby was rushed to Kings County Hospital from his Crown Heights home early Tuesday morning.

Reuben also told detectives that he unintentionally shook his son when he went to pick him up

Doctors discovered bleeding on the infant's brain, indicating he likely died of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Reuben was charged early Wednesday with assaulting the child. The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office will decide if charges will be upgraded.

The boy's mother was not at home at the time.

