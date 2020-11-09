Gruesome discovery: 2 infants discovered dead, wrapped in paper in NYC

The incident was reported at 1460 College Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Officials say the newborn boys were found by the building superintendent on a back patio. Evidence suggests the infants were just born.
EMS arrived shortly and rushed the babies to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Officials said their deaths do appear suspicious. The Medical Examiner will determine their official cause of death.
There was a large crime scene surrounding the building into Monday evening as detectives search for answers.
Authorities have asked the public for help. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Few other details were released.
