Drivers tackling another day of rising gas prices as fuel costs reach new heights

NEW YORK, New York -- Drivers are tackling another day of rising gas prices across the Tri-State.On Thursday, gas in New York increased again, bringing the total average cost of regular unleaded fuel to $4.91.In New Jersey, the average cost is $4.77 with Connecticut following closely behind with a cost of $4.68.The record high gas prices along with a brutal day on Wall Street are being fueled by high inflation and uncertainty.Experts are mixed on whether we're headed towards a recession.----------