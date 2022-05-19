Traffic

Drivers tackling another day of rising gas prices as fuel costs reach new heights

By Eyewitness News
Drivers tackling another day of rising gas prices

NEW YORK, New York -- Drivers are tackling another day of rising gas prices across the Tri-State.

On Thursday, gas in New York increased again, bringing the total average cost of regular unleaded fuel to $4.91.

In New Jersey, the average cost is $4.77 with Connecticut following closely behind with a cost of $4.68.

The record high gas prices along with a brutal day on Wall Street are being fueled by high inflation and uncertainty.

Experts are mixed on whether we're headed towards a recession.

