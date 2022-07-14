Business

Summer of struggles: Jersey Shore businesses deal with staffing shortages

By
LONG BEACH ISLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- Staffing shortages have been an issue for many businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Jersey Shore is no exception.

Many seasonal businesses rely on foreign workers to fill in the gaps, which continues to be a problem with limited travel.

Eyewitness News has been documenting what many Americans are calling the "summer of struggles."

Anthony Johnson has already talked about how inflation is impacting summer staples, while Josh Einiger focused on how staffing problems have led to massive delays and cancellations impacting air travel.

Now, Toni Yates is focusing on shore businesses.

Things like finding cleaning services for changeover rentals have proven difficult.

Crews are incredibly short staffed in a tight labor market, and if companies are forced to pay overtime for those who do show up, it can lead to a financial loss for the company.

Inflation and higher prices are hitting restaurants, and Tucker's Tavern in Beach Haven can speak to that and for so many other eateries.

Owners and managers must deal with COVID cases, callouts, and those who have moved on to other work, yet guests have the same expectations.

Finding workers is an issue, and many business owners say they get applications and people who say they want to work, but then they get ghosted.

Sometimes, business owners say they're calling family and friends to lend a hand to get homes cleaned or dishes washed.

Still, these companies take pride in servicing the Jersey Shore, and there are about 14 weeks of the summer season to make for a successful year.

Workers are desperately needed, and business owners say they just need them to show up.

