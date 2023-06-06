Teen influencers and celebrities gather to collect prom dresses for other teens

Influencers and teen celebrities gather for prom dress drive to help other teens in need.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. -- Dozens of teen celebrities and social media influencers gathered to celebrate a Candyland themed prom. But this wasn't strictly a social gathering, this prom doubled as a drive to collect formal wear for teens in South Los Angeles who might not be able to afford prom attire.

"These kids go to so many events, and red carpet events every year and they usually wear a dress one time and they put it in the back of their closet," said Jennifer Tinucci, the event planner and publicist at Key Elements PR. "What better way to use those dresses than to be able to donate them to kids who want to go to prom, but don't have the resources for a dress."

Tinucci, who represents many of the teens in attendance, has organized the prom dress drive event since 2012, partnering with the non-profit A Place Called Home, which supports youth in the South Los Angeles area.

"I had a couple dresses from throughout the years that I donated," said actress Catherine Bailey, "I love girls feeling beautiful and confident about themselves. Dresses don't really make that, but they certainly help."