Rikers Island correction officer allegedly hit in head with piece of wood by inmate

By Eyewitness News
RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A correction officer was hospitalized after he was allegedly injured by a Rikers Island inmate early Thursday.

The officer was apparently struck in the head with a piece of wood wielded by an inmate.

The correction officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

The incident is under investigation by the city's Correction Department.

It's not yet known how the inmate obtained the wood.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityrikers islandofficer injuredcorrection officerrikers island
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen riding e-scooter struck and killed in NJ
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a bit milder
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Bronx tobacco shop
Search for UPS truck in hit-and-run of Nassau County woman
10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game dies
Show More
Family organizes search party in case of missing NJ woman
Mold, bugs and roaches: Tenants could be forced out of NJ building
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Police identify woman whose body was found in Hudson River
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
More TOP STORIES News