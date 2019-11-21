Rikers Island correction officer allegedly hit in head with piece of wood by inmate

RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A correction officer was hospitalized after he was allegedly injured by a Rikers Island inmate early Thursday.
The officer was apparently struck in the head with a piece of wood wielded by an inmate.
The correction officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.
The incident is under investigation by the city's Correction Department.
It's not yet known how the inmate obtained the wood.
