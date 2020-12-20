Inmate attacked 4 correction officers, captain at Rikers Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8854333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A hiker in Connecticut recalled his close encounter with an injured bald eagle and his comical effort to rescue it before Wednesday's snowstorm.

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- An inmate at Rikers Island is accused of attacking four corrections officers and a captain.The incident occurred Friday around 5:30 p.m. at the Otis Batun Correction Center.Authorities say a CO was in the process of letting the inmate out of his cell when the inmate jumped him, punched him in the nose and eye, fracturing his nose. He sustained a concussion as well.Three officers who came to his aid were also badly beaten by the inmate. Their injuries include a broken finger and sprained wrists.The officers had to be transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital.This comes as assaults on COs are up 15% this year and exactly one week after Council Member Danny Dromm blamed correction officers for the assaults against them at a city council hearing.Correction Officers' Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio Jr. released a statement on the incident."Last night, four dedicated NYC Correction Officers were sent to the hospital after being brutally assaulted by a gang member," Boscio Jr. said. "This incident is just one of the countless assaults on our Correction Officers that have occurred recently. Assaults on our officers are up 15% this year. Instead of holding the assaultive inmates accountable for their crimes, Council Member Danny Dromm blames the victims of these assaults. He has failed our Correction Officers and his victim blaming is a disgrace to the office he holds. He must resign now!"The inmate is a reported Bloods gang member who's waiting to go on trial for a gun charge.----------