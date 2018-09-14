Inmate helps to subdue prisoner who assaulted officer

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There were scary moments for a NYPD officer as she brought a suspect into court on Friday morning.

Jeriah Bamugo, 26, grabbed the officer by the neck and threw her against the wall at the courthouse in Downtown Brooklyn.

The prisoner held the officer down and threatened to rape her before other officers and another inmate subdued him.

Now charges against Bamugo are pending.

