Town hall meetings scheduled for proposed Interborough Express that would connect Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- City and state officials are looking for public feedback on the proposed Interborough Express (IBX), which would connect Brooklyn and Queens to 17 subway lines and the LIRR.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the MTA will hold its first in-person town hall meetings on the IBX. Three virtual town hall meetings were previously held.

The light rail transit project would use the existing Bay Ridge Branch, which is a freight rail line that runs through Brooklyn and Queens. The line connects several neighborhoods including Sunset Park, Kensington, Flatbush, Bushwick and more. The project will also include new connections between neighborhoods that currently lack efficient pathways and additional connections to Manhattan.

"The Interborough Express is going to be a gamechanger for New York City, and as we move forward with this project, I want the entire community to be involved," Governor Hochul said. "I encourage everyone to attend one of these sessions to learn more about the IBX and share their feedback."

Initial studies indicate the BX could serve up to 115,000 daily weekday riders, and travel times between Brooklyn and Queens could be reduced by 30 minutes each way.

Three public town halls are scheduled:

Date: Wednesday, November 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Brooklyn College in Flatbush, Brooklyn

Date: Wednesday. November 15

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: P.S. 007 Louis F. Simeone in Elmhurst, Queens

Date: Thursday, November 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Widdi Catering Hall in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

The proposed IBX route would run from Woodside, Queens to Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

