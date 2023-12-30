WATCH LIVE

24-year-old woman injured after debris falls from InterContinental Hotel in Midtown: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, December 30, 2023 2:11AM
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police believe a woman was injured by debris that fell from a hotel in Midtown, Manhattan on Friday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at 44th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Officers arrived at the location and found a 24-year-old woman with a laceration to her head.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe debris fell from the InterContinental Hotel at 300 W. 44th St.

The investigation is ongoing.

