Springing into happier days and better health

As we recently welcomed the first day of spring, we now welcome International Happiness Day!

Are the two somehow connected or is this a mere coincidence? Let's see.

To put it simply, March 20 is a day to celebrate the world's right to happiness.

The United Nations General Assembly established this landmark date in its resolution 66/281 on July 12, 2012. In this resolution, March 20 was officially declared as the International Day of Happiness. The UN did this as a way to acknowledge the significance of happiness and well-being as fundamental human goals in the lives of people around the globe.

By recognizing these goals, the United Nations General Assembly was able to teach people to incorporate happiness into their lives in order to maintain their well-being.

The date of International Day of Happiness does coincide with the vernal equinox, which proclaims the beginning of spring.

The founder of the International Day of Happiness, Jayme Illien, describes the vernal equinox as "a universal phenomenon felt by all humankind, simultaneously, and marking the beginning of spring, and a period of renewal and new beginnings, for all."

Season Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that routes from the lack of sunlight caused by the changing of the seasons. It usually starts in late fall and runs through the wintertime.

Spring marks the end of those cold winter days and brings in sunshine, giving us warmer temperatures and more daylight which naturally makes us happier.

Exposure to sunlight generates Vitamin D. Lack of this vitamin may cause aching bones, brain fog, and dark moods among others. Now that we have longer days of sunlight, we can get in our extra dose of Vitamin D and feel happier.

Sunshine, warmer weather, and outdoor activities definitely play a role in saying "goodbye" to those winter blues.

Bask in the springtime benefits and experience the sunshine and happiness.

