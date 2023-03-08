Governor Hochul talks about life, work in 1-on-1 with Liz Cho for International Women's Day

Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho sat down with New Yor Governor Kathy Hochul on International Women's Day to talk about how things have changed since she started working in politics

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Liz Cho sat down with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the first woman to be elected governor of the state, on International Women's Day to talk about her life and work in politics.

Hochul started working in politics at age 15 and talked about how things have changed for women since then.

"We never, at that age, ever envisioned that a woman would be in this position," Hochul said. "We were the backup, we were the brains behind a lot of the men, we were the ones who wrote the speeches, the press releases and helped them look good. That's how I started my career, for many, many years, I was the person to be the supporting role to the men in politics."

The governor also talked to Liz Cho about the challenges she faced as a working mom, and how being a new grandmother has changed her.

