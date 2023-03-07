  • Watch Now
Sade Baderinwa hosts United Nation's observance of International Women's Day

WABC logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 8:05PM

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa will host and deliver welcome remarks at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday morning as part of the UN's observance of International Women's Day.

The theme this year is "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality."

Baderinwa will also host a panel with international women innovators, politicians and community advocates.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m.and runs for 90 minutes, will be presented live wherever you stream ABC7 New York. The stream will later be available for on-demand viewing on our website as well as our streaming app, which can be found on Roku/Amazon Fire TV/Apple TV/Google TV. Just search for ABC 7 New York in your device's app store.

