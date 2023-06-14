Woman hit, killed by 'large piece of metal debris' while driving on I-95 in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- Pennsylvania State Police said a woman was killed Monday afternoon when the car she was driving was hit by a "large piece of metal debris."

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 95 near Columbus Boulevard.

The victim was driving a 2014 Subaru Impreza when it was hit.

The metal pierced the driver's side windshield and hit the woman, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 215-452-5216.

