Jersey City man dies in single car crash in Lodi: police

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jersey City man died after a crashing his car on 99 Route 17 Northbound on Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 99 Route 17 at 4:14 a.m. and discovered the man was entrapped in a newer model Jeep. The man, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the identity of the driver is being withheld due to pending notification to the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

