Investigation into sex assault 13-year-old boy in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are investigating the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.
NYPD officers were on the scene at Taylor Avenue and Story Avenue at the Sotomayer Houses in the Soundview section into the early morning hours Thursday.
The alleged attack is believed to have happened inside the building at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The boy was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. No arrests were immediately made.
