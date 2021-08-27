1 dead, 1 injured in Upper Manhattan shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured in Inwood shooting

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Upper Manhattan.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday near 10th Avenue and West 211th Street in Inwood.


A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the Allen Hospital.



A second man, shot in the hand, later arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Two people fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.


ALSO READ | How NYC schools will handle COVID breakouts
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's public school buildings will remain open if there are positive COVID-19 cases and only those who are unvaccinated will have to quarantine if exposed to a positive c



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inwoodmanhattannew york cityfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News