Man shot during another jewelry robbery in Inwood

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 11, with the NYPD now releasing new surveillance video of the brazen crime that they hope will lead to arrests.
Authorities say four individuals approached the victim in the vicinity of 565 West 207th Street and grabbed him while attempting to remove his jewelry.
The victim resisted, at which point one individual discharged a firearm, striking the victim in his torso, buttocks, and leg.
The assailants removed the victim's watch and fled in a white Mercedes-Benz driven by a fifth individual.
EMS transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.
It happened 10 days before the more recent incident in which a man was fatally shot in the head and another wounded in the groin during a similar robbery.
That victim, 34-year-old Milton Grant, of Queens, was sitting inside his BMW with a 33-year-old man standing on Dykman Street just before 5 a.m. when they were approached by three individuals.
The suspects, all males, displayed handguns and demanded their property.
The first individual shot Grant in the head as he tried to drive away, then removed his watch, ring and a $3,000 chain from his neck.
Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
