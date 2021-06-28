Man shot during another jewelry robbery in Inwood

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Inwood shooting during robbery

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating another jewelry robbery and shooting in Inwood, this one that left a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 11, with the NYPD now releasing new surveillance video of the brazen crime that they hope will lead to arrests.

Authorities say four individuals approached the victim in the vicinity of 565 West 207th Street and grabbed him while attempting to remove his jewelry.

MORE NEWS: Kids miraculously not hit in brazen broad daylight shooting on NYC sidewalk
EMBED More News Videos

Disturbing video shows a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother duck for cover as a man opened fire just inches away.


The victim resisted, at which point one individual discharged a firearm, striking the victim in his torso, buttocks, and leg.

The assailants removed the victim's watch and fled in a white Mercedes-Benz driven by a fifth individual.

EMS transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

It happened 10 days before the more recent incident in which a man was fatally shot in the head and another wounded in the groin during a similar robbery.

That victim, 34-year-old Milton Grant, of Queens, was sitting inside his BMW with a 33-year-old man standing on Dykman Street just before 5 a.m. when they were approached by three individuals.

RELATED | Fianceé of man fatally shot in BMW over $3,000 chain in Upper Manhattan speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Nixa Jordan talked about her husband-to-be and the father of her twin boys who was killed earlier this week for his jewelry in Manhattan.


The suspects, all males, displayed handguns and demanded their property.

The first individual shot Grant in the head as he tried to drive away, then removed his watch, ring and a $3,000 chain from his neck.

Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattaninwoodrobberyshootingjewelry
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New video of shooting that wounded Marine visiting Times Square
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in Florida rubble
AccuWeather Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than 20% of new cases
7 people arrested after crowds gather at Washington Square Park
300+ NYC construction sites shut down in safety crackdown
Tips for new graduates in a challenging job market
Show More
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
Buttigieg touring NY rail tunnel as $11B Gateway Tunnel project looms
Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards
Historic heat wave hits the Pacific Northwest
More TOP STORIES News