2 suspects wanted for shoving 71-year-old man, stealing his phone on Inwood subway platform

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted for attacking a 71-year-old man and stealing his phone at a subway platform in Manhattan on Saturday.

The attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the southbound A train subway platform at Broadway and West 207th Street in Inwood.

Police say video shows two strangers approaching a 71-year-old man after he dropped his phone on a bench.

The victim says the two individuals demanded he unlock his device, then shoved him to the ground and stole it.

The suspects then fled on foot and boarded the train.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and was taken to NYC Heath and Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Police describe one individual as a female, about 5'5'', with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black long coat, black and white sneakers, and a black purse.

The second individual is described as a male, approximately 5' 8", with dreadlocks, and an average build. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a white sweater with Bugs Bunny on the front, black pants, and white sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing.

