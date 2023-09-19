Family of Westchester County native freed from Iran relieved after his return

Marcus Solis spoke to the uncle of one of the American prisoners, Siamak Namazi, who was freed from Iran.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Back on U.S. soil, five Americans held in Iran arrived early Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C. Among them was Siamak Namazi, who was the longest held of the American prisoners - nearly eight years to be exact.

He was met by his parents and brother, who have been waiting years for this day.

Watching it all from his home in Yonkers - Namazi's uncle, Hushang Namazi, sums up the feeling as "top of the world" following "eight years of anguish."

Namazi was born in Iran, spent his teenage years in Westchester, graduating from White Plains High School in 1989. The businessman was accused of spying by the Iranian regime and sentenced to 10 years.

Incredibly his father was told he could visit his son, only to be jailed himself for two years - held in the same prison - though the two were never allowed contact with one another.

Namazi's uncle says Siamak demonstrated tremendous resiliency in phone conversations.

"He realized how much we were suffering on his behalf, and he tried to cheer us up," he shared.

In exchange, Iran gained access to $6 billion that had been frozen - critics say the deal will embolden the regime to take more Americans hostage. The Biden administration says the money is earmarked for humanitarian aid.

"This was about getting our Americans home," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council.

Among those released was Morad Tahbaz, who hails from Weston, Connecticut. For all - there is a lot of catching up to do.

