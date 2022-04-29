Bronx teacher arrested for allegedly choking 12-year-old in school cafeteria

Police say 45-year-old Chester Hingle choked the 12-year-old boy inside the cafeteria of I.S. 217 in the Longwood section around noon Thursday.
The child was not injured.
Hingle was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Futher details of the incident have not yet been released.
Hingle was issued a desk appearance ticket and will have to report to court at a later date.
ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip