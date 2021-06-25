After being closed for all of 2020, Rye Playland set to reopen this weekend

Westchester County Executive George Latimer attended the amusement park's grand opening preview Friday and took part in the first ride on the Grand Carousel in four years.
The ride was badly damaged in a fire back in 2017.
Nearly one year ago, Latimer announced that the park would not open for the 2020 season due to a number of factors including restrictions on in-person hiring and training and supply-chain interruptions early on.
The park says visitors who have not been fully vaccinated are responsible for wearing masks.
County officials are hoping to encourage people to return for a visit with new lower admission prices.
Rider wristbands are $20, and Junior Rider wristbands are $15, per person. Spectator wristbands are free for Westchester County residents (proof of residency required) and $10 for non-residents. Parking is $10 per car.
Also new this year, visitors can buy their wristbands online.
The Park officially reopening for the 2021 season on Saturday, June 26 at noon and is expected to remain open Wednesday through Sunday, and Mondays July 5 and September 6, through Labor Day.
